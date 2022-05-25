SCHP: Worker hit while clearing debris on I-85 in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say a SHEP worker was hit while clearing debris on I-85 Tuesday morning.

The worker was hit at 7:30 a.m. along I-85 near exit 75 southbound, according to troopers.

SCDOT SHEP (State Highway Emergency Program) assists motorists whose vehicles are experiencing mechanical problems and provides support and assistance to emergency response teams during incidents.

We’re told the worker is still living but is seriously injured.

Troopers say the MAIT Team is investigating.

Road worker hit on I-85 (SCHP)

