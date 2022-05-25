TRAFFIC ALERT: Police warn to avoid certain roads in Anderson due to sinkhole

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Police Department is asking the public to avoid certain roads in the area due to a sinkhole

Police say to avoid Clemson Boulevard from the Belvedere to Whitehall Road due to a 12′X12′ sinkhole in the road.

Please avoid Clemson Boulevard from the Belvedere to Whitehall Road due to a 12’x12’ sinkhole in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/xEoh51hfs0 — City of Anderson Police Department (SC) (@AndCityPD) May 25, 2022

