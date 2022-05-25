Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police warn to avoid certain roads in Anderson due to sinkhole

Crews work to repair sinkhole in Anderson.
Crews work to repair sinkhole in Anderson.(Anderson Police Department)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Police Department is asking the public to avoid certain roads in the area due to a sinkhole

Police say to avoid Clemson Boulevard from the Belvedere to Whitehall Road due to a 12′X12′ sinkhole in the road.

