Upstate school districts react to tragedy in Texas

Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas
Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - School districts across the Upstate are reacting to the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 elementary school students on Tuesday.

Anderson District One shared an image of Texas with the message, “Always in our hearts. With Deepest Sympathy.”

Greenwood District 50 released a message, saying their thoughts and prayers are with the families involved in the tragedy in Uvalde. They also reiterated safety reminders for the district, including limiting visitors, enhanced security and year-end celebrations and metal detectors at high school graduation ceremonies.

Ware Shoals School District 51 shared a picture of Texas with the message, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.”

