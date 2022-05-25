Woman charged with possession while in jail sentenced to federal prison

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is sentenced to federal prison after being charged with possession of a controlled substance while in prison, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Ashely Kay Heatherly was sentenced to serve 57 months in prison and 57 months of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office says Heatherly was arrested on July 2, 2020, for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises after a suspicious vehicle call at Catamount Travel Center in Cullowhee.

Deputies say during the investigation they found evidence of methamphetamine being used.

Deputies found more methamphetamine in her possession after they took her to the Jackson County Detention Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office. This resulted in the charge of possessing a controlled substance on jail premises.

On February 16, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Western District of NC, Asheville Division, issued a federal warrant, and Heatherly was arrested on March 1, 2021.

They say she pleaded guilty on December 23, 2021, and remained in federal custody until this month’s sentencing.

