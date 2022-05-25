Advertisement

Zarate leads North Carolina past Clemson 9-2 in ACC tourney

Clemson's Caid Byrd throws the ball before an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina at...
Clemson's Caid Byrd throws the ball before an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina at Segra Park on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 10-2. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Leadoff batter Angel Zarate reached base five times, scoring four runs, to spark No. 8 seed North Carolina to a 9-2 victory over No. 12 seed Clemson in first-round pool play at the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

Clemson (35-22) will play No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (40-11) on Thursday. North Carolina (35-19) will play Virginia Tech on Friday to conclude pool play.

Zarate had a double, three singles and drew a walk for the Tar Heels. He singled home a run in the fifth inning to give the Tar Heels an 8-1 lead. Danny Serretti and Vance Honeycutt both drove in two runs.

Max Carlson (2-2) allowed one run on six hits in six innings, striking out four to get the win.

Mack Anglin (6-6) took the loss for the Tigers. He surrendered seven runs — five earned — on seven hits and four walks in four innings. Will Taylor had two hits and an RBI.

