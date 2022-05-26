Advertisement

30 mile dog walk challenge for cancer survivors

American Cancer Society
American Cancer Society(American Cancer Society via Facebook)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Cancer Society is challenging you to a 30-mile dog walk in support of cancer survivors.

Members of the American Cancer Society are encouraged to commit to walking 30 miles this month to help raise funds that will help “free the world of cancer”, according to the organization.

Members can register and log their miles here.

Create your American Cancer Society fundraiser here.

The organization says once you hit $300 in fundraising, you submit a claim for a free t-shirt.

“As part of this community, you’re playing an active role in helping to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the way for a world without cancer,” said the American Cancer Society.

