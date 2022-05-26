Former S.C. school resource officer charged after sexual act on social media with minor

LANCASTER, S.C (WBTV) - A former South Carolina school resource officer has been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Justin Jay Hatfield of Heath Springs, S.C., was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant provided by SLED shows that on May 13, 2022, Hatfield knowingly communicated with a minor during a live Instagram video chat session while performing a sexual act in the viewing presence of the victim.

Hatfield, a former Lancaster PD school resource officer, was familiar with the victim and knew they were under the age of 18.

The video chat was screen recorded and a copy was provided to SLED. The victim, who lived in Lancaster, provided corroborating information to law enforcement.

The Lancaster County School District released the following statement Thursday:

We are aware that there is an ongoing law enforcement investigation concerning a former School Resource Officer who once was assigned to one of our schools. We do not know the full scope or breadth of the investigation and therefore cannot comment on it. School Resource Officers are not employed by the school district nor supervised by the district. They are employees of the law enforcement agency they represent.

We will continue to monitor this situation and cooperate with any law enforcement investigation as requested. No further comment will be made at this time. We will defer to the investigating law enforcement agency for any specific information released. Our main concern stays focused on any victim of a crime and their mental and physical well-being.

Hatfield was booked at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

