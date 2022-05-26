Advertisement

Storm damage from flooding, funnels spotted in the Upstate

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple locations across the Upstate have been hit with a lot of storm damage.

The Gaffney Fire Department is responding to a scene after a tree fell on a house.

According to the fire department, they got the call at around 5 p.m. about the incident that happened on East Jefferies Street.

They also confirmed that people are still inside the house.

Tree down on house in Gaffney on E. Jefferies Street.
Tree down on house in Gaffney on E. Jefferies Street.(Viewer Submission)

In Greenville, a truck fell in a sinkhole that opened up due to the heavy rains and flooding in the parking lot of Greenville Technical College on S. Pleasantburg Drive.

