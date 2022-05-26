Storm damage from flooding, funnels spotted in the Upstate
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple locations across the Upstate have been hit with a lot of storm damage.
The Gaffney Fire Department is responding to a scene after a tree fell on a house.
According to the fire department, they got the call at around 5 p.m. about the incident that happened on East Jefferies Street.
They also confirmed that people are still inside the house.
In Greenville, a truck fell in a sinkhole that opened up due to the heavy rains and flooding in the parking lot of Greenville Technical College on S. Pleasantburg Drive.
