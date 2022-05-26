Gallabrae Scottish Games bring tradition, celebration to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville will be brimming with tartans and the sound of bagpipes this Memorial Day weekend as the annual Gallabrae Scottish Games kick off.

The Great Scot! Parade will march Friday night through downtown Greenville. A parade of pipe bands, marching clans, Scottish chiefs and more will travel from the Peace Center to the intersection of East North Street and Main Street starting at 6 p.m. on May 27.

Saturday’s opening ceremonies will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Timmons Arena on Furman University’s campus followed by a military salute at 11 a.m. led by eight active-duty Royal Highland fusiliers.

Competitions will be held on the main field in traditional Scottish events like piping, caber tossing, and hammer throwing. Highlights also include the Celtic jam concert and attendance by the Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow.

