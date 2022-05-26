Advertisement

Gallabrae Scottish Games bring tradition, celebration to Greenville

The Great Scot! Parade in downtown Greenville for the annual Gallabrae Scottish Games.
The Great Scot! Parade in downtown Greenville for the annual Gallabrae Scottish Games.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville will be brimming with tartans and the sound of bagpipes this Memorial Day weekend as the annual Gallabrae Scottish Games kick off.

The Great Scot! Parade will march Friday night through downtown Greenville. A parade of pipe bands, marching clans, Scottish chiefs and more will travel from the Peace Center to the intersection of East North Street and Main Street starting at 6 p.m. on May 27.

Saturday’s opening ceremonies will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Timmons Arena on Furman University’s campus followed by a military salute at 11 a.m. led by eight active-duty Royal Highland fusiliers.

Competitions will be held on the main field in traditional Scottish events like piping, caber tossing, and hammer throwing. Highlights also include the Celtic jam concert and attendance by the Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow.

Click here to read more and buy tickets.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

American Cancer Society
30 mile dog walk challenge for cancer survivors
Three men wanted for Asheville thefts
Police: Three men wanted for different thefts at Asheville businesses
Crash shuts down I-40
Officials: ‘Serious accident’ shuts down all lanes on I-40 near Haywood County
Swimsuit color could save child's life.
The color of your child’s swimsuit could save their life