Advertisement

Greenville County dog sets Guinness World Record

By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County dog set a record this month as the world’s oldest living dog. Pebbles, a toy fox terrier, is 22 years old.

Pebbles’ owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, say the tiny dog has a larger-than-life personality. She’s a night owl who can spend all day sleeping while sunbathing by the pool.

Her favorite music? Listening to country greats like Conway Twitty and Dwight Yoakam. She even has a tiny cowboy hat to fit the mood.

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.(FOX Carolina News)

The Gregorys say she normally wakes up around 4 or 5 p.m. for dinner and stays awake the rest of the night. She loves pizza and, surprisingly, cat food.

Julie Gregory shared the secret to Pebbles’ long life: “Treat [your pet] like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food, and proper healthcare.”

Pebbles officially achieved the title of world’s oldest living dog on May 17. She celebrated with a special meal and a bubble bath.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family speaks out on deputy-involved shooting
Family speaks out on deputy-involved shooting
Hurricane Prep Week 2022
SC Emergency Management wants you to be prepared before Hurricane season
Teaching her 3rd grade class
Upstate teacher retiring after 41 years with Spartanburg district 3
Leslie Heather Burns, baby Lily, William, 4, and Justin, 2.
Mother arrested after deputies find her, three children in hours-long search