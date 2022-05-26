Haywood County emergency officials warn of ‘life-threatening’ flash flooding

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flash flooding is being reported in Haywood County as heavy rain falls on Wednesday afternoon.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the county until 5 p.m.

Haywood County Emergency Services said flooding is occurring in Cruso and Lake Logan. The National Weather Service also reported flooding from the Little East Fork near Camp Daniel Boone.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” Haywood County Emergency Services posted. “Do not travel unless fleeing an area subject to flooding.”

