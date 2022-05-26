Hospital staff puts together wedding so ICU patient can perform ceremony for son

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An ICU patient was able to perform the wedding ceremony for his son after the hospital staff planned the big event.

Joseph Marotta IV always wanted to be the one to perform his son’s wedding, but with recent health setbacks, the wedding plans were moved up.

His son Derrick Marotta and his fiancée Jessica Lautner did not plan to get married that day, but the staff at the hospital went above and beyond to create a beautiful wedding complete with decorations, cake, photos, and music.

The staff cheered as Jessica made her way down the “aisle” to her soon-to-be father-in-law’s bedside where her fiancé, Derrick, was waiting.

Mr. Marotta performed the ceremony for his son and this meant so much to the entire family.

“This is the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me,” said Derrick.

Mission Hospital Ambassador for Patient Experience Whitney Adkins took some professional-looking photos of the couple to commemorate their special day.

