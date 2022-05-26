How gas prices impact boaters

LAKE KEOWEE (FOX CAROLINA) - South Carolina is facing its highest ever gas prices. Despite the surge, experts believe we’ll see a record volume of boaters hit the lake this Memorial Day weekend.

“You really have to budget because it’s about double what are used to be,” boater Chris Austman said.

People tell Fox Carolina they’re paying a boatload more these days to fuel up, even on the water.

“it’s too high,” Roy Erikson said. “We’ve had put about 123 bucks in this boat and we put the Jet Ski’s out and we put over $100 in them over the last 2 days.”

We stopped by the Lake Keowee Marina to talk with the experts about boat renters. Joseph Dunsavage said despite the rising gas prices, they have not hiked their prices.

“Our costs have gone up three times in just as many months, so we’re feeling it just as much as the consumers are and we do the best we can to offset that and being creative in a lot of other aspects,” Dunsavage said.

Dunsavage said he’s difference in the marina’s bill. “We get the bill for our 10,000+ gallons for fuel.”

Prices for last year’s Memorial Day price was $2.83. This year it’s $4.25 a gallon.

Speed boats and motorboats can use about 20 to 30 gallons an hour. GasBuddy is forecasting these gas prices to stick around for the summer.

“There’s a limited time to run the boat so most won’t be held back by high prices,” Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy said. “That’s part of the reason why prices are so high to begin with is Americans are still filling up at a very brisk pace.”

GasBuddy said you can download apps to ensure you get the best price from a station. Saving a few cents adds up throughout the summer.

People will take advantage of the warm weather and experts say cut back on other things.

“There’s nothing like it, you just get away from everything and it’s so calm out on the lake, you just put all your stresses and worries behind I just gotta have fun.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.