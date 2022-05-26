Judge grants bond for mother of 3 arrested after Laurens Co. search

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother was arrested after deputies found her and her three children in an hours-long search, according to The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Laurens County deputies said Leslie Heather Burns and her three children, 5-month-old Lily, 4-year-old William, and 2-year-old Justin were last seen at their home in the 5000 block area of Fairview Road between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Investigators said they went missing on foot and were believed to be in the Hickory Tavern area.

A neighbor said he got a knock at his door by deputies asking if he had heard of commotion any time between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A missing person report was filed at 4:30 a.m. by a resident of the home where Burns lives.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the home before, which is where a man was arrested for domestic violence in April.

FOX Carolina crews on the scene say officials are used a helicopter and K-9 deputies to find the missing family. They were found later that night and the mother was arrested shortly after.

The Laurens County Detention Center says Burns is charged with three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. Investigators say the children were found without clothes on and with cuts and abrasions. They may have been in a wooded area, officials said.

Burns appeared in bond court on Thursday and was granted a $60,000 bond.

