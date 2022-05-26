More than 2000 without power in the Upstate, NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 1000 customers are without power in the Upstate and North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

According to Duke Energy, the power is expected to be restored by 10:15 p.m.

The following counties are without power as of 6 p.m.:

Cherokee, SC - 629

Anderson, SC- 248

Greenville, SC - 873

Swain, NC - 129

McDowell, NC - 149

Jackson, NC - 203

Haywood, NC - 420

