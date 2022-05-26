More than 2000 without power in the Upstate, NC
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 1000 customers are without power in the Upstate and North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.
According to Duke Energy, the power is expected to be restored by 10:15 p.m.
The following counties are without power as of 6 p.m.:
- Cherokee, SC - 629
- Anderson, SC- 248
- Greenville, SC - 873
- Swain, NC - 129
- McDowell, NC - 149
- Jackson, NC - 203
- Haywood, NC - 420
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.