Advertisement

More than 2000 without power in the Upstate, NC

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 1000 customers are without power in the Upstate and North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

According to Duke Energy, the power is expected to be restored by 10:15 p.m.

The following counties are without power as of 6 p.m.:

  • Cherokee, SC - 629
  • Anderson, SC- 248
  • Greenville, SC - 873
  • Swain, NC - 129
  • McDowell, NC - 149
  • Jackson, NC - 203
  • Haywood, NC - 420

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coroner called to Spartanburg County crash
Tree down on house in Gaffney on E. Jefferies Street.
Storm damage from flooding, funnels spotted in the Upstate
Hospital staff puts together wedding so an ICU patient can perform ceremony.
Hospital staff puts together wedding so ICU patient can perform ceremony for son
Truck in sinkhole on campus along South Pleasantburg Drive.
VIDEO: Truck falls in sinkhole in Greenville amid heavy rain