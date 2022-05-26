Advertisement

Officials: ‘Serious accident’ shuts down all lanes on I-40 near Haywood County

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash along I-40 east is causing high amounts of traffic in Haywood County.

Haywood County Emergency Services says crews are working on a serious accident near the 30 mile marker. All eastbound lanes will be shut down while the accident is being handled.

Traffic along I-40
Traffic along I-40(NCDOT)

Witnesses say an ambulance was slammed into while responding to the initial call.

NCDOT encourages drivers to take the following detour:

  • Take Exit 27, US 74 West and proceed 1 mile to Exit 106, US 19/23 North
  • Go 4.4 miles to Blackwell Drive
  • Take a left onto Blackwell Drive and follow approximately 1 mile to Champion Drive
  • Go 1.1 miles to get back on to I-40 East

We’re told drivers should expect heavy traffic through Canton and Clyde as a result.

