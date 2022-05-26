Officials: ‘Serious accident’ shuts down all lanes on I-40 near Haywood County
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash along I-40 east is causing high amounts of traffic in Haywood County.
Haywood County Emergency Services says crews are working on a serious accident near the 30 mile marker. All eastbound lanes will be shut down while the accident is being handled.
Witnesses say an ambulance was slammed into while responding to the initial call.
NCDOT encourages drivers to take the following detour:
- Take Exit 27, US 74 West and proceed 1 mile to Exit 106, US 19/23 North
- Go 4.4 miles to Blackwell Drive
- Take a left onto Blackwell Drive and follow approximately 1 mile to Champion Drive
- Go 1.1 miles to get back on to I-40 East
We’re told drivers should expect heavy traffic through Canton and Clyde as a result.
