Officials: ‘Serious accident’ shuts down all lanes on I-40 near Haywood County

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash along I-40 east is causing high amounts of traffic in Haywood County.

Haywood County Emergency Services says crews are working on a serious accident near the 30 mile marker. All eastbound lanes will be shut down while the accident is being handled.

Traffic along I-40 (NCDOT)

Witnesses say an ambulance was slammed into while responding to the initial call.

NCDOT encourages drivers to take the following detour:

Take Exit 27, US 74 West and proceed 1 mile to Exit 106, US 19/23 North

Go 4.4 miles to Blackwell Drive

Take a left onto Blackwell Drive and follow approximately 1 mile to Champion Drive

Go 1.1 miles to get back on to I-40 East

We’re told drivers should expect heavy traffic through Canton and Clyde as a result.

