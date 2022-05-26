Police investigating shooting in Greenville at apartment complex
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near an apartment complex.
According to police, the shooting happened in the parking lot in front of Jamestown Pointe Apartments.
They say the victim had fled once police arrived and no victim was found.
