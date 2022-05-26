Advertisement

Police investigating shooting in Greenville at apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting at Jamestown Pointe Apartments.
Police are investigating a shooting at Jamestown Pointe Apartments.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near an apartment complex.

According to police, the shooting happened in the parking lot in front of Jamestown Pointe Apartments.

They say the victim had fled once police arrived and no victim was found.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

