Police: Three men wanted for different thefts at Asheville businesses

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three larceny suspects wanted in three separate cases.

In one incident, police said a suspect is wanted for stealing a BB gun from a business on the 800 block of Brevard Road on May 2.

A suspect is wanted in the second incident for stealing ammunition from a business on the 800 block of Brevard Road on May 18, according to police.

The department said in the third incident, a suspect is wanted for stealing a television from a business on the 15 block of McKenna Road on May 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

