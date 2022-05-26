Advertisement

SC Emergency Management wants you to be prepared before Hurricane season

Hurricane Prep Week 2022
Hurricane Prep Week 2022(Hurricane.SC)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and the State of Emergency Response Team are urging individuals, businesses, and communities to begin preparations ahead of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed May 29 through June 4 as South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week. We’re told the theme for this year’s Hurricane Prep Week is “Know Your Zone, Prepare Your Home, Remember Your Route”.

Know Your Zone

In South Carolina, state and local officials issue hurricane evacuations based on zones in coastal counties. State officials want you to know your hurricane evacuation zone instantly with the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

Prepare Your Home

Officials want you to do a safety check to make sure your home is best able to withstand the effects of a hurricane. Have your roof inspected, double-check hurricane shutters, and make sure your insurance policies cover the types of damages hurricanes can cause. Be sure to make a list and take photos of your belongings as records.

Remember Your Route

Always be aware of the closest hurricane evacuation route ahead of the upcoming hurricane season. This will allow for a more efficient and safer route out of the hurricane’s path, according to officials. Once you’ve learned your route, stick with it and remember it. Rely on the blue hurricane evacuation signs, not GPS.

The 2022 Hurricane Prep Week daily topics will include:

  • Sunday: Understanding Hurricane Hazards
  • Monday: Know Your Zone
  • Tuesday: Official Start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season - Have a Plan
  • Wednesday: Prepare Your Home, Build Your Emergency Kit
  • Thursday: Remember Your Route, Seeking Safety
  • Friday: Ways to Stay Connected
  • Saturday: Prepare Your Pets

Emergency Management says South Carolina is one of the most vulnerable states to hurricanes and tropical storms. Six coastal counties border the Atlantic Ocean. These counties have more than 200 miles of general coastline, and another 21 inland counties may be directly affected by these storms. Densely populated coastal areas, especially during peak tourist seasons, coupled with the generally low coastal elevations significantly increase the state’s vulnerability.

Hurricane season being June 1 and lasts through November 30.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family speaks out on deputy-involved shooting
Family speaks out on deputy-involved shooting
Teaching her 3rd grade class
Upstate teacher retiring after 41 years with Spartanburg district 3
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
Greenville County dog sets Guinness World Record
Leslie Heather Burns, baby Lily, William, 4, and Justin, 2.
Mother arrested after deputies find her, three children in hours-long search