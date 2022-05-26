SC Emergency Management wants you to be prepared before Hurricane season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and the State of Emergency Response Team are urging individuals, businesses, and communities to begin preparations ahead of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed May 29 through June 4 as South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week. We’re told the theme for this year’s Hurricane Prep Week is “Know Your Zone, Prepare Your Home, Remember Your Route”.

Know Your Zone

In South Carolina, state and local officials issue hurricane evacuations based on zones in coastal counties. State officials want you to know your hurricane evacuation zone instantly with the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

Prepare Your Home

Officials want you to do a safety check to make sure your home is best able to withstand the effects of a hurricane. Have your roof inspected, double-check hurricane shutters, and make sure your insurance policies cover the types of damages hurricanes can cause. Be sure to make a list and take photos of your belongings as records.

Remember Your Route

Always be aware of the closest hurricane evacuation route ahead of the upcoming hurricane season. This will allow for a more efficient and safer route out of the hurricane’s path, according to officials. Once you’ve learned your route, stick with it and remember it. Rely on the blue hurricane evacuation signs, not GPS.

The 2022 Hurricane Prep Week daily topics will include:

Sunday: Understanding Hurricane Hazards

Monday: Know Your Zone

Tuesday: Official Start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season - Have a Plan

Wednesday: Prepare Your Home, Build Your Emergency Kit

Thursday: Remember Your Route, Seeking Safety

Friday: Ways to Stay Connected

Saturday: Prepare Your Pets

Emergency Management says South Carolina is one of the most vulnerable states to hurricanes and tropical storms. Six coastal counties border the Atlantic Ocean. These counties have more than 200 miles of general coastline, and another 21 inland counties may be directly affected by these storms. Densely populated coastal areas, especially during peak tourist seasons, coupled with the generally low coastal elevations significantly increase the state’s vulnerability.

Hurricane season being June 1 and lasts through November 30.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.