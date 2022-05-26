Still no taste or smell? Upstate doctor relieves long-haul Covid symptoms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate doctor says if you are still dealing with things like loss of taste and smell from Covid, there is a treatment.

Dr. Loudermilk’s office in Anderson has a procedure for people of any age who are experiencing lost of taste or distorted sense of smell even Covid fog.

The procedure is an injection of anesthetic into your neck helping the nerves in the C-6 vertebrae, according to the doctor. We’re told the procedure is 90 percent effective in relieving these symptoms.

One patient, Becky, says she drove all the way from Georgia and stopped in Anderson to get the procedure done before her weekend trip to Maggie Valley. Her previous symptoms were a putrid sense of taste and loss of smell. She says what she misses most are the smells that remind her of her childhood.

“We grew up and we would pick honeysuckles. You know as a child, we would try and always get the nectar. So, it’s hard to but the memories are still there and just that honeysuckle smell lightens up a room for me,” Becky said.

Becky told us her sister passed when she was 36 years old. Now Becky makes honeysuckle jam out of the flowers outside of her house. She says the smell reminds her of picking the flowers with her sister during her childhood.

Anyone can sign up for the procedure. It costs $600 and only takes about 15 to 20 minutes.

Dr. Loudermilk’s office says you can call 864-225-3551 and make your appointment.

