Student charged after sending perceived threat between students at Upstate middle school

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A student was charged after they made a perceived threat that were sent on social media between students at Sanders Middle School, according to the Laurens Police Department.

According to police, on Wednesday, May 25, at around 4:45 p.m. police received information about a perceived threat that was made on a social media chat chain.

Police say officers began to investigate the incident and within three hours of receiving the initial information investigators identified all the involved students. They were also able to identify the student who made the initial perceived threat.

The student has been charged through the DJJ with student threats and they will be disciplined by Laurens District 55 per their policy, police say.

