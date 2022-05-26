LIVE: Truck falls in sinkhole in Greenville amid heavy rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A truck fell in a sinkhole that opened up in Greenville on Thursday amid heavy rain and flash flooding.

The sinkhole is in the parking lot of Greenville Technical College on South Pleasantburg Drive.

Crews are on scene to pull the truck out of the sinkhole.

A Greenville Tech spokesperson said there is no additional damage reported on their campus and they have no special procedures in place at this time.

