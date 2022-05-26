Advertisement

LIVE: Truck falls in sinkhole in Greenville amid heavy rain

By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A truck fell in a sinkhole that opened up in Greenville on Thursday amid heavy rain and flash flooding.

The sinkhole is in the parking lot of Greenville Technical College on South Pleasantburg Drive.

Crews are on scene to pull the truck out of the sinkhole.

A Greenville Tech spokesperson said there is no additional damage reported on their campus and they have no special procedures in place at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flash Flood Warning graphic
Haywood County declares state of emergency for ‘life-threatening’ flash flooding
We followed up to see the progress on Stallings Road, in Taylors.
GETTING ANSWERS: Stallings Road follow up
Heather Burns
Judge grants bond for mother of 3 arrested after Laurens Co. search
Bond hearing for Leslie Heather Burns
Laurens County mother of 3 appears in bond court after missing persons search