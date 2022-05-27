4 arrested on multiple charges including trafficking meth, carjacking

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four people were arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in meth and carjacking, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, May 23, at about 11 a.m. deputies were patrolling the Clinton and Whitmire area searching for a vehicle that had been stolen at gunpoint earlier in the day.

Deputies say they did see the vehicle traveling on Stomp Springs Road and conducted a traffic stop on its occupants.

They say more than 200 grams of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle and the four occupants were arrested.

Dillon Raymond Tucker of Kinards was charged with carjacking, trafficking in meth, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Dillon Raymond Tucker (Laurens County Sheriff's Office)

Taylor Elaine Long of Clinton was charged with carjacking, trafficking in meth, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and driving under suspension.

Taylor Elaine Long (Laurens County Sheriff's Office)

Reshana Laine Landreth of Laurens was charged with possession of marijuana, 2nd subsequent offense, trafficking in meth, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Reahana Landreth (Laurens County Sheriff's Office)

Andrea Summer Storey of Laurens was charged with carjacking, trafficking in meth, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Dillon Raymond Tucker, Andrea Summer Storey, Taylor Elaine Long, and Reahana Laine Landreth (Laurens County Sheriff's Office)

“The drug problem is a terrible cancer on society. We will continue our fight against the pushers of this poison. I thank Investigators Brown and Sweat for the great work,” said Sheriff Reynolds.

