Deputies looking for two kids who ran away together in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for two kids who ran away together on Monday.

Matthew T. Cehula and Arionna Crawford ran away together on May 23, according to deputies. They were last seen at the Budget Inn on Highway 187.

If you see them together or separately, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4435 and reference case numbers 2022-07004 for Matthew and 2022-07008 for Arionna.

MORE NEWS: New floating waterpark on Lake Hartwell opens this weekend

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.