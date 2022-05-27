Deputies investigating burglary caught on camera at Upstate garden supply store

FAIR PLAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that was caught on surveillance camera at a business in Fair Play.

The suspect was wearing a mask and a backpack when he entered L&C Farm and Garden on May 20. Money and a firearm were stolen during the incident.

Deputies are trying to identify an individual caught on surveillance cameras. They also want to know if any drivers saw anything suspicious on Highway 243 near I-85 between 4 and 5:30 a.m. on the morning of the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 864-708-1052.

