Deputies investigating morning shooting in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Rutherford County on Friday morning, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Kelly Road after receiving a call in reference to a shooting at 9:38 a.m. on Friday, May 27.

Once deputies arrived at the scene they found a man lying near the road with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, deputies say.

The man was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more details.

On May 27, 2022, at 9:38 AM, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot on Kelly Road in Forest City. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Kelly Road and found a man lying near the road with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Rutherford County EMS transported the injured man to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he was taken into surgery. Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, along with a NCSBI agent, responded to the scene to investigate the shooting. The Rutherford County District Attorney’s Office is also working in conjunction with detectives on this shooting, and more information will be provided at a later date as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.