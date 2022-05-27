Advertisement

Deputies investigating morning shooting in Rutherford County

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On May 27, 2022, at 9:38 AM, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot on Kelly Road in Forest City. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Kelly Road and found a man lying near the road with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Rutherford County EMS transported the injured man to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he was taken into surgery.   Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, along with a NCSBI agent, responded to the scene to investigate the shooting. The Rutherford County District Attorney’s Office is also working in conjunction with detectives on this shooting, and more information will be provided at a later date as the investigation continues.

