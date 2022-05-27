Advertisement

Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville Co.

Deputies respond to a shooting on Pine Creek Drive in Greenville County.
Deputies respond to a shooting on Pine Creek Drive in Greenville County.(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Friday morning.

Deputies were called to a home on Pine Creek Drive just before noon, where they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Investigators are on scene working to gather suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call 23-CRIME.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0
TriCounty Technical College closed Friday due to “potential threat”
Crime tape generic
Man found with gunshot wound along Rutherford Co. road
Shooting generic
Deputies investigating after man found shot to death lying in road
Brookland Cayce High School administrator in custody after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Brookland Cayce High School administrator in custody after allegedly assaulting, injuring student