Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Friday morning.

Deputies were called to a home on Pine Creek Drive just before noon, where they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Investigators are on scene working to gather suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call 23-CRIME.

