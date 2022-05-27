Recognize these pigs? Anderson County deputies looking for owner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control is looking for the owner of two pigs who were found Friday, May 27.

The two pigs were found near the Food Lion on South Main Street in Anderson, according to deputies.

If you are the owner or happen to know the owner of the pigs, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2022-07200.

MORE NEWS: Union County man accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.