Deputies: Man arrested for trafficking meth after months-long investigation

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a months-long investigation, a man was arrested for trafficking meth in the Buncombe County area Tuesday, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they conducted a traffic stop when they saw Joseph Robert Webb driving in Candler Tuesday. He was taken into custody for an open parole violation warrant for his arrest. During the traffic stop, Webb was found to have $3,000 cash and methadone in his possession.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said the received more information regarding Webb’s involvement in drug trafficking. With the help of the community, officials seized 2.63 pounds or 1,192.9 grams of methamphetamine belonging to Webb.

We’re told Webb is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond. He has been charged with the following:

Parole Violation for Conspire to Traffic in Cocaine

Interfere with Electronic Monitoring Device

Trafficking Methamphetamine Level III

Possession With Intent to Manufacture Sell Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

MORE NEWS: Multiple agencies searching for suspect who fled after resisting officers

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.