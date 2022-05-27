Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing man in Buncombe County

Dale Yaun, 53
Dale Yaun, 53(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a missing man who is believed to be homeless, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Dale Yaun has not spoken to this family since April of 2020. They say he was last known to drive a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate number: CPH3564.

Deputies say his family believes he is homeless and might be staying in his vehicle somewhere in the Asheville area.

If anyone has information about the location of Yaun, call the Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250 - 6670.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flooding at Lake Logan in Haywood County.
Video of flooding in Lake Logan in Haywood County
Tree down on house in Gaffney on E. Jefferies Street.
People trapped in house in Gaffney
Investigators say Los Primos, a Mexican restaurant in Greenville, SC, was trafficking drugs for...
Suspects in Greenville taco truck drug ring appear in bond court
Suspects in Los Primos drug trafficking bust appear in bond court.
Suspects charged in taco truck drug trafficking bust in bond court