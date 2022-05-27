Deputies searching for missing man in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a missing man who is believed to be homeless, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Dale Yaun has not spoken to this family since April of 2020. They say he was last known to drive a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate number: CPH3564.

Deputies say his family believes he is homeless and might be staying in his vehicle somewhere in the Asheville area.

If anyone has information about the location of Yaun, call the Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250 - 6670.

