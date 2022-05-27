Deputies searching for truck associated with possible scams on elderly

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office says this truck has been associated with possible scams of elderly individuals.

Deputies say the scams include the paving and spraying of asphalt driveways but might include any type of manual labor.

If anyone is approached by someone requesting to do work at their home, do not allow them to enter and call law-enforcement, deputies say.

