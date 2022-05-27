Advertisement

Deputies searching for truck associated with possible scams on elderly

Truck associated with possible scams on the elderly.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office says this truck has been associated with possible scams of elderly individuals.

Deputies say the scams include the paving and spraying of asphalt driveways but might include any type of manual labor.

If anyone is approached by someone requesting to do work at their home, do not allow them to enter and call law-enforcement, deputies say.

