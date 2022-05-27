Former student arrested with gun at TL Hanna High School

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District 5 said a teenager was arrested Friday after bringing a firearm onto school property.

Around 1 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a former student was at TL Hanna High School. Deputies said someone noticed the teen concealing a weapon in his waistband.

A school resource officer was notified and the teen was detained. Charges against him are pending.

The sheriff’s office said they are investigating, but there are no indications the teen had any intention of using the weapon on the school campus.

