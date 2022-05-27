‘Hamilton’ bringing a twist on American history to Greenville next month

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “Hamilton”, the musical biography of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, will make it’s way to downtown Greenville at the Peace Center in June.

The Broadway show that features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway will be holding performances from Tuesday, June 7 through Saturday, June 19.

Tickets are available here. A limited number of $10 tickets are available for all performances of Hamilton through a digital lottery called #Ham4Ham.

You can enter the lottery through the Hamilton app.

Entries open Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

MORE NEWS: New floating waterpark on Lake Hartwell opens this weekend

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.