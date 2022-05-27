How to make food stretch during inflation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With food costs going up more and more due to inflation, we spoke with a local chef on how you can make your groceries go further.

Kristen Grissom is a chef that leads the culinary department at Greenville Tech but being a mom herself, she knows firsthand that you have to find ways to make food stretch with the high cost of everything these days.

With things like meat and protein being hit especially hard, the chef says grinding up mushrooms taste like ground beef. She says mushrooms are the number one secret ingredient in meatloaf and chili.

Grissom suggests if you make things like roasted chicken to repurpose it to make it last throughout the week.

Chef Grissom provided 8 different recipes to try that will likely cost families of four around $60 for a week’s worth of food:

Meals Roasted chicken with rice and roasted veggies Chicken veggie Fried Rice Chicken rice casserole Chicken Barley Black bean salad Chicken barley soup with lemon and parsley Chicken mushroom chili Vegan mushroom and lentil chili Chicken mushroom meatloaf

Ingredients with prices 2 whole chickens ($10.50) 2 lb. ground chicken ($6.88) 1 doz. Eggs (didn’t use them all, obv. - $2.25) 2 lb. rice ($1.50) 64 oz. chicken stock ($2.66) 1 lb. pearled barley ($3.50) 6 cans black beans ($4.50) 5 cans pinto beans ($3.50) 1 lb. lentils ($1.34) 2 cans diced tomatoes ($1.50) 1 can tomato paste ($0.62) 2 cans tomato sauce ($0.76) 1 box cocoa powder (didn’t use it all - $1.84) 1 bottle chili powder (didn’t use it all - $0.98 1 bottle garlic powder (didn’t use it all - $1.98) Soy sauce ($1.58) Worcestershire sauce ($1.00) Sambal ($3.12) Panko bread crumbs ($1.77) ½ gallon milk (didn’t use it all - $ 1 bag onions ($2.58) 1 bunch scallions ($0.48) 3 lb. ground mushrooms ($5.52) 6 zucchini ($4.50) 1 red pepper ($1.38) 1 bulb garlic ($0.50) 1 bulb ginger ($0.60) 1 bag carrots ($0.98) 1 lemon ($0.66) 1 bunch parsley ($0.88)



This totals up to $65.96.

