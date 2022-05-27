Kindergarten teacher at Hodges Elementary School surprised with proposal

HODGES, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A kindergarten teacher got the surprise of a life time. Jerricka Scott became engaged in front of students, friends and faculty, Friday afternoon.

Jahmar Tate and Scott have been dating since July 2018.

“Every little girl dreams about this opportunity or this moment in their life; and it was beyond my expectation,” she said.

Tate told us it’s something he’d been planning for years. The coronavirus pandemic slowed the process down. However, it didn’t stop him.

“I kind of ramped it up about two, three weeks ago trying to really make it happen before the end of the school year,” he said.

Through excitement and smiles, the soon-to-be groom says he knew from the very first moment they started dating that this would be his wife.

“The conversation was so deep and in-depth, and her morals and values aligned with mine,” Tate said. “I was like, this is an amazing woman, I would be a fool to leave or let her leave me.”

What also made the day special was the fact that he included her students in the special moment. Scott’s class was given a bags of candy to celebrate the moment.

“It was important for me because these are the students she’s with all the time. It’s important for me to make sure she knows that we’re a family together. It’s me and you but they’re apart of your family, they’re apart of mine too,” Tate explained.

“The fact that he included what I love the most, which is teaching and my babies, that just means the world to me,” Scott said through tears.

