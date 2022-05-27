Laurens County woman faces neglect charges after going missing, being found with her 3 children

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who went missing in Laurens County went before a judge Thursday, after she was found with her three children and arrested Wednesday.

Leslie Heather Burns is charged with 3 counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. The search for her and her kids lasted more than 12 hours, and included helicopters, a canine team, and an on-foot grid search into a heavily wooded area of Gray Court, near her home.

Thursday’s bond court hearing led to some startling revelations about the condition her children were in when authorities found them.

“Due to the nature of this offense, and the fact that you have a previous history out of Florida, you do not have any unsupervised contact with these children until this case is adjudicated or you are otherwise notified,” said Judge Mike Pitts, who informed Burns of her rights in bond court.

Laurens County deputies say a call “placed by someone residing on the property” came in at around 4:30am Wednesday, to inform them Burns had gone missing with her kids, aged 4, 2, and 5 months.

DSS child advocates described to Judge Pitts what they observed.

“The 5 month old child did not have anything on,” one agent said. “The children had cuts and abrasions from going through the woods.”

Child advocates went on to say that a “lack of safety” was perpetuated by Burns. A court date has been set for July 8th.

It’s not yet clear why she went with her children on foot into the Wooded area near her home on Fairview Road in Gray Court, or who placed the call from the residence when that happened.

We do know Leslie’s husband, Patrick Burns Jr., was arrested for domestic violence back in late April.

FOX Carolina’s Matt Kaufax pressed deputies Thursday to confirm whether Burns Jr. was living with the family at that home on Fairview, despite the charges against him. FOX Carolina also asked whether it was Burns Jr. who placed the call to authorities when Leslie and the kids went missing.

Laurens County says their Sheriff is not ready to address the media, adding that they would not be giving out any additional information at this time either.

