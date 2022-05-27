Man found with gunshot wound along Rutherford Co. road

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Friday morning.

Deputies said they received a 911 call about a gunshot victim on Kelly Road around 9:30 a.m.

They found a man lying near the road who had been shot in the abdomen. He was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

The Rutheford County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting.

