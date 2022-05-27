Mauldin Fire Department celebrates groundbreaking of new headquarters

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Mauldin Fire Department, Mayor Terry Merritt, and Public Safety Committee celebrated the groundbreaking of its new 18,000 square-foot headquarters Friday morning.

The new headquarters located on Plant Street off West Butler Road will replace the current station located next to Mauldin City Hall.

City officials said the new building with have the following features:

Three truck bays

Expanded space for training props in the bay area

Community/training room that can hold over 30 people

Decontamination area that has a washroom and a turnout gear room

Weight room for firefighter training

Patio for firefighters

Police sub-station

“Our current station has served the City of Mauldin well but we’ve outgrown the facility,” said Fire Chief Brian McHone in a news release. “We are excited to create a space that provides us the ability to strengthen fire protection in a growing section of the City, increase efficiencies and improve our capabilities for the safety and security of our community.”

City officials believe moving the new state about a mile west will allow the department to better serve the growing population on all sides of the city.

We’re told the new facility is anticipated to take 12 to 14 months to complete.

“We are excited to celebrate with our residents and the Mauldin Fire Department who works so hard to keep our community safe,” said Mayor Terry Merritt. “We are committed to providing resources that help us offer the best possible emergency service to protect our community.”

