Methodical Coffee moving production to Upstate warehouse

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville-born and brewed coffee shop is moving its production operations to a 40-thousand square foot warehouse in Travelers Rest.

The new production facility, located at 999 Geer Highway, will consolidate its roasting, packaging, and shipping operations in one place.

We’re told the warehouse will not house a retail coffee shop but will feature a range of other businesses in the space. Methodical Coffee’s space will include the following:

A large portion of the space will be used for the storage of their imported green coffee beans and tea.

An on-site training lab dedicated to educating and training barista employees and wholesale accounts. The lab will offer coffee and tea classes as well as host events for the public.

Office spaces for running internal operations as well as their e-commerce and wholesale business.

A food co-working DHEC kitchen to fill a void in Greenville for food product businesses who need DHEC-approved kitchens but lack their own brick and mortar location.

Great Outdoor Adventure Trips (GOAT) Climbing Center

The remaining space (5,314 square feet) will be available to the bays in the food co-working spot.

“The vision for the new location was conceived to not only benefit Methodical but almost 14,000 square feet will be leased to other like-minded businesses to create a collaborative environment and will be referred to as the Methodical Manufactory,” said Co-owner of Methodical Marco Suarez.

The building is scheduled to start production in early October of 2022.

