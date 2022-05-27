Advertisement

Multiple agencies searching for suspect who fled after resisting officers

Forest City Police are searching for this suspect.
Forest City Police are searching for this suspect.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who resisted officers and fled the area, according to the Forest City Police Department.

Police say they are searching in the areas of Beaver Street, Valley View Street, and Matheny Farm.

We’re told the suspect was last seen wearing black and white clothing and jeans.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Apprehension Team (C.A.T) is assisting the police department.

The department says there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

