National Weather Service to survey storm damage in Gaffney, Western NC

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As heavy rain moves out of the area, the National Weather Service plans to survey damage after scattered severe thunderstorms hit the area Thursday night.

We’re told crews will head to Gaffney Friday morning before heading to damage sites in North Carolina.

The Gaffney area had several trees that fell on houses. One tree fell on a house along East Jeffries Street around 5 p.m. killing one woman as she sat on the front porch with her daughter.

In North Carolina, Haywood County declared a state of emergency for life-threatening flash flooding in rivers and lakes due to heavy rain.

We’ll have more information once crews start their survey.

MORE NEWS: VIDEO: 1 dead after tree fell on house in Gaffney, storm damage from flooding in the Upstate, NC

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.