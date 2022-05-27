Advertisement

Nearly 1,500 pounds of meth seized at the Canadian border

Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations...
Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations Bellingham Marine Branch said they seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning southwest of Stuart Island.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (Gray News) – Marine Interdiction Agents seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning from Stuart Island in Washington state.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents discovered the meth during an outbound inspection of a boat in U.S. waters about half a mile from the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Agents said they found 28 duffle bags full of meth wrapped in cellophane and arrested the Canadian citizen piloting the boat.

“Due to the vigilance and exceptional skills of our Marine Interdiction Agents, the Bellingham Air and Marine Branch was able to prevent these dangerous narcotics from harming members of our communities,” said Jeremy Thompson, director of Air and Marine Operations, Bellingham Air and Marine Branch.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marion Kosier Jr., SC sex offender listed in Southern Baptist Convention's abuse report...
SC church leaders identified in Southern Baptist Convention's abuse report
Some consider camel milk a perfect substitute for people who can’t tolerate cow’s milk.
Camels provide ‘ancient’ milk alternative for adults
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Questions arise over police delays with gunman inside school
A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.
‘Hamilton’ bringing a twist on American history to Greenville next month
In this July 21, 2021 photo, a consumer shops at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill. The...
Key inflation gauge slowed to still-high 6.3% over past year