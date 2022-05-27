Advertisement

Union County man accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old

Kenneth Wayne Shetley, Jr.
Kenneth Wayne Shetley, Jr.(Union County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officers say a man was charged Wednesday for having sex with a 4-year-old over a decade ago.

Arrest warrants say between October 31, 2010, and April 20, 2011, Kenneth Wayne Shetley II had anal intercourse with a then-four-year-old.

Police charged Shetley with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one other charge.

Shetley is currently being held at the Union County Detention Center without bond.

MORE NEWS: Southern Baptist Convention releases list of SC church leaders accused of abuse

