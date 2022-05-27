Police investigating threat faxed to Belton Middle School

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is investigating a threat faxed to a middle school on Friday.

Police said around 8:45 a.m., Belton Middle School received the threat, which police believe to be non-credible.

However, a school resource officer was immediately notified and started an investigation.

Belton Police Department is working with other law enforcement departments to determine the source of the threat.

