Police: Mistake allowed suspect to bring loaded gun into Upstate jail

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a mistake led to a detainee bringing a loaded pistol into the Anderson City Detention Center.

The suspect, Jasmine Burriss, was taken into custody around 10 p.m. on May 22 on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest. Police say he was found leaving a condemned building on Salem Street where stolen items were located.

According to an incident report, Burriss wasn’t patted down when he was placed in a holding cell.

An officer removing Burriss from his cell for booking the next day completed a pat-down search and felt something bulky underneath his pants, according to the report.

Police say they found a Hi-Point 9mm handgun with a round in the chamber concealed in Burriss’s genital area.

Police Chief Jim Stewart said the oversight is being followed up by the patrol captain and detention captain regarding substandard work.

“This could have a dangerous situation for all involved and the department is reviewing procedure and policy along with increased training to ensure this situation does not occur in the future,” Chief Stewart said.

Burriss was additionally charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and contraband in a detention center.

