Summer job market heating up

It's being called the 'Great Churn'.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says a record number of people in the state are quitting their jobs for new opportunities.

“For anybody who is entering the workforce right now, whether that’s someone who’s seeking summer employment or has recently graduated and is looking for a job, prospects are quite frankly the best they’ve been in a very long time,” said SCDEW Labor Market Information Director Dr. Bryan Grady.

With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, there are about 20 open positions across Greenville County’s three water parks.

To help gets workers, Greenville County Rec is doing some different things this year.

“We did raise our pay rates this year for our kids from last year. I mean obviously we that knew it was going to be difficult because you’re going to be out there competing with industries that aren’t similar,” explained Discovery Island Aquatics Manager Beth Scheimann.

More than 30 percent of teenagers ages 16 to 19 in the country held a job in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“There are so many openings for those sort of stereotypical low wage, service industry jobs that teenagers and other young adults who are transitory workers latch onto,” said Grady.

Scheimann is used to hiring lots of workers for summers and thinks in some regards it’s actually easier than year-round businesses looking to hire right now.

“Our football players they have conditioning practice every morning, but we work with their schedules which allows us to be able to hire them and them have an opportunity to work some in the summer. Where some of the other businesses might not be able to work with schedules,” she said.

Discovery Island will hire at any age, starting at 15, but Scheimann says in trying to get people to man the lifeguard stations and concession stands in the summer they have to separate themselves from other businesses.

“Greenville County Rec serves the community and that’s the important thing is I think the kids walk away with that sense of community ownership once they work here,” said Scheimann.

