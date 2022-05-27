Woman hurt after being shot in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was hurt and taken to the hospital for at least one gunshot wound, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, a woman called 911 stating she had been shot multiple times.

Deputies say they arrived to the Days Inn Motel on Roper Mountain Road at about 10:33 p.m. to find the victim with at one gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital.

Deputies say they have no current suspect information.

If anyone knows anything about this incident, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

