2 motorcyclists die after colliding with each other in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that two motorcyclists passed away on Friday following a crash.

Troopers said the crash happened sometime after 9:00 p.m. on Stallings Road.

According to troopers, it appears both motorcyclists were going in the same direction when they collided with each other and went off the left side of the road. Unfortunately, both motorcyclists passed away at the scene.

No other information about the victims was released. We will update this story as we learn more.

