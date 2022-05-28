Broome HS softball team wins first state championship
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Broome High School’s softball team won its first ever South Carolina High School League AAA Softball State Championship.
For the first time in @GettysDBroome High School history, your SCSHL AAA Softball State Champions: The Broome Centurions! pic.twitter.com/IaSkQLiraZ— Spartanburg County School District Three (@SpartanburgD3) May 28, 2022
