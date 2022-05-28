Group gathers in downtown Greenville to rally for gun safety

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - People gathered in downtown Greenville on Saturday afternoon to rally for gun safety and action against gun violence in America.

The rally started at noon at the Jole Robert’s Poinsett Statue, near 130 S Main, Greenville.

According to organizers, the group was calling for gun safety measures such as universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

